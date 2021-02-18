Iraqi Cabinet approves New

2021/02/18 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has agreed to approve a recommendation from the National Investment Commission (NIC) for the Ministry of Electricity to proceed with an investment project for the construction of seven "alternative energy" power plants.The new power stations are to be built in Karbala, Wasit, Babylon, and Al-Muthanna provinces.(Source: Govt […]

