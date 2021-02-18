Iraq to buy New Ambulances


Iraq to buy New Ambulances
2021/02/18 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has agreed to allocate funds for the purchase of an additional 300 ambulances.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet (Council of Ministers) on Tuesday.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

read more Iraq to buy New Ambulances first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links