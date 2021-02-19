US Consul General supporting American Brands in Kurdistan

2021/02/19 | 03:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.US Consul General Robert Waller has met with Ahmed Qadir [Ahmad Kadir Ismail Al Majidi], Chairman of HewaHolding, which owns the Fatburger and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf franchises in Erbil.While visiting Erbil's Majidi Mall, they discussed the company's future plans to expand and bring other American brands to the […]

