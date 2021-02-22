More Details on Iraqi Solar Projects

2021/02/22 | 23:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Oil Minister Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail has given further details of the seven "alternative energy" plants that will be built, clarifying that they will all be solar power plants.The projects will have a combined capacity of 750MW, with the largest being a 300-MW facility in Karbala.There will also be plants in […]

