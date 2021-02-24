ICSID Denies Agility's $380m Claim against Korek

2021/02/24 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kuwaiti-based logistics provider Agility has said foreign investors "should think carefully about the perils of investing" in Iraq, following a ruling by an international arbitration panel to deny its claims that Iraqi officials expropriated $380 million invested by Agility in an Iraqi telecom company.The ruling, by a panel constituted by the International Centre for […]

