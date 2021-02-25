Baghdad Firm to import US Cosmetics

2021/02/25 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.AA for Global Trading and Commercial Agencies has been appointed exclusive agent and distributor in Iraq for the American E.T.Browne Drug Company.The Baghdad-based company says it has already started importing, marketing and distributing skin care, beauty and hair products of one of the company's top brands, Palmer's.(Source: AA)

