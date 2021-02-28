Iraqis Discover their Heritage Sites

2021/02/28 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A detailed article by Alice Fordham, for NPR, details the emerging trend of Iraqis visiting the many ancient heritage sites of their homeland.Helping them engage with their rich culture is local startup Bil Weekend, founded by Ali Al-Makhzomy.Click here to read the full story.

