PM Pushes Economic Cooperation with Egypt

2021/03/01 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has received a delegation from the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, headed by Counselor Mohamed Abdel-Wahab.The Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and economic ties between Iraq and Egypt, and expedited the completion of the integrated industrial zone that was agreed to be […]

