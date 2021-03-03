Denver Criminal Defense Law Firm McDermott Stuart & Ward LLP Promotes Josh Amos to Partner

2021/03/04 | 08:48 - Source: Iraq News

Josh Amos is a seasoned criminal defense attorney with over ten years of trial experience, including the defense of Colorado marijuana criminal charges.

— Sean McDermott, Partner, McDermott Stuart & Ward, LLP

(Denver, Colorado) - Top Denver criminal defense and civil litigation law firm McDermott Stuart & Ward LLP has promoted one of the state’s leading marijuana defense attorneys, Josh Amos, to Partner.



The promotion comes after a decade of Mr.



Amos’ work as a go-to criminal defense attorney, including working as a Colorado State Public Defender, Senior Deputy Public Defender for Arapahoe County, and in private practice with McDermott Stuart & Ward LLP.

Regarding Josh Amos’s contributions to the firm, Sean McDermott said, “When we began our firm, we were fortunate to begin the firm with Josh Amos.



His dedication to criminal defense has served his clients and our firm well.



Like the people that Josh represents, we are fortunate to work with Josh and are proud to have him as a Partner at McDermott Stuart & Ward, LLP.”

Mr.



Amos is known in the legal community as a strong criminal defense attorney.



He most recently worked alongside fellow Partner Martin Stuart to secure a dismissal against a police brutality protester in Aurora, CO, from a political prosecution in Summer 2020.



Amos secured a criminal law niche and solid reputation within the local legal community for helping Colorado residents defend themselves against federal and state marijuana-related offenses.



In 2020, he was named to Law Week Colorado’s Barrister’s Best list and was named the “Best Marijuana Lawyer.”

Mr.



Amos’ legal training and industry recognition make him well-qualified for the position of Partner.



He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, where he won a highly competitive Law Scholarship.



In addition to being named Best Marijuana Lawyer last year, he has received several other legal awards, including:

• Ones to Watch, The Best Lawyers in America© (2021)• Colorado Rising Star, Super Lawyers Magazine (2018-2020)• Rated 10/10 AVVO (2020)

Committed to criminal defense, especially regarding marijuana-related crimes, Mr.



Amos will help further McDermott Stuart & Ward LLP’s reputation of delivering favorable criminal defense results to people facing criminal charges ranging from simple misdemeanors to complex felonies.

About McDermott Stuart & WardThe attorneys at McDermott Stuart & Ward LLP use their advanced knowledge of the Colorado court system as well as well-honed skills as trial attorneys to help criminal and civil defendants “win the unwinnable.” Whether you need legal representation for simple misdemeanors, complex felonies, or need to defend yourself or your business in a civil case, McDermott Stuart & Ward LLP is prepared to develop a unique strategy to deliver the most favorable outcome possible.

