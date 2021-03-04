Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Sales Agency in the Nordics

2021/03/05 | 09:50 - Source: Iraq News

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a strategic partnership with Kucko, headquartered in Sweden, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of controls and lighting products in the region.



Through this partnership, Kucko is now able to bring Xicato’s expansive family of the highest quality lighting and controls systems to its customers.



These next generation, energy efficient systems deliver the latest in sustainable solutions for smart infrastructure projects in northern Europe.Kucko is a division of “The Fourth Dimension Conspiracy” group, one of the premier agencies in the region serving a variety of commercial and residential markets with advanced lighting and smart automation requirements that can now be met through the unrivaled quality of the end-to-end lighting solutions and Bluetooth wireless controls hardware and software offered by Xicato.“I was first introduced to Xicato at Light + Build in 2010 and since then we’ve supplied tens of thousands of their products in the Nordics.



Given their consistency in quality and performance over all these years, it’s fair to say that Xicato have earned our trust and respect.



It’s a fantastic brand that we are proud to partner with,” said Rickard Lundell, Sales & Marketing Director at The Fourth Dimension Conspiracy.Robert Wiberg, Managing Director at Kucko, continues, “The specification and performance of the recently introduced flexible linear lighting portfolio blew our hats off.



Kucko aims to deliver the most sustainable product portfolio in the Nordics.



A 10-year warranty on light, paired with Xicato’s premium Bluetooth wireless mesh controls, certainly made our ambition easier.”“Kucko and Xicato are aligned in two important areas – providing lighting solutions that are renewable, reliable and sustainable to the smart building industry and with a dedicated customer-centric mentality,” said Chris LeBlanc, EVP at Xicato.



“We are truly excited to partner with Kucko and The Fourth Dimension Conspiracy to represent the Xicato brand and expand our presence in this very important region.”About Kucko:Kucko designs and builds linear LED products and bespoke lighting solutions incorporating technology and components from leading global manufacturers.



Providing a renewable product, tailored to the requirements of the Nordic lighting designer, Kucko has become a perfect match to the growing demand of sustainable and local manufacturing.



For more info, visit www.kucko.se.Contact: robert@kucko.seSales representatives throughout the Nordics can be found at Rebel Light.



www.rebellight.comAbout Xicato Inc.:Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services.



Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences.



With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals.



For more information, visit xicato.com.



