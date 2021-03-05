Ackah Law Named Alberta’s Leading Immigration Law Specialist of the Year: Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

2021/03/05 | 19:16 - Source: Iraq News

Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law

Ackah Business Immigration Law has been named Alberta's Leading Immigration Law Specialist of the Year by the 2021 Leading Advisor Awards.

Today, on Employee Appreciation Day, this award is especially meaningful because when Ackah Law receives an award, it is recognition of how hard our team works to open doors to new opportunities.”

— Evelyn Ackah

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Ackah Business Immigration Law has been named Alberta's Leading Immigration Law Specialist of the Year by the 2021 Leading Advisor Awards.



In announcing the award on Employee Appreciation Day, Ackah Law recognizes the team effort that contributed to this award."Today, on Employee Appreciation Day, this award is especially meaningful because when Ackah Law receives an award, it is recognition of how hard our team works to make our clients successful and to open the doors to new opportunities for people who want to work and live in Canada," said Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law."I founded Ackah Law in 2010 in Calgary, and today we have a full team of immigration lawyers, consultants and legal professionals, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver.



Our immigration clients have no borders: they need crossing borders seamlessly, to be a reality, not just a promise, whatever the day or time of day.



Technology makes it possible for us to serve our clients 24/7/365."Our team is dedicated to making sure our clients have the best possible immigration legal advice.Ackah Law is honoured to have received other legal services awards:• January 2021: Voted the Top Choice Immigration Law Services of 2021 in Calgary.



Ackah Law previously won this award in 2018 and was nominated in 2020.• January 2021: Ackah Business Immigration Law named 2021 Top 3 Best Immigration Lawyers in Calgary: by ThreeBestRated.com.



This is the 3rd consecutive year that Ackah Law has been named Best Immigration Lawyers in Calgary.• December 2020: Winner Clawbies Canadian Law Blog Award for Best Multi-Platform PresenceVisit the Ackah Law website for a complete list of awards and recognitions.About Acquisition International Leading Advisor AwardsSince 2014, every year Acquisition International looks to highlight some of the most renowned and innovative professionals from around the world.



Recipients are determined through an internal process of research, analysis, shortlisting, and selection using publicly available sources such as local and national press, industry journals, client recommendations, press releases, and other published works to source potential candidates based entirely on merit, each of which is then carefully scrutinixed to narrow down a shortlist, followed by a final selected list.Leading Advisor Awards does not gather votes from either the firms, the individuals in question or other third parties: rather, we select our award recipients based on achievements, endeavours and efforts made over the previous 12 months.About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serve clients from all over the world.



The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States.



Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 1 (800) 932-1190.

Evelyn AckahAckah Business Immigration Law+1 403-452-9515email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

March 05, 2021, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release