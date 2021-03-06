Can Pope Francis save Iraq's Christians from 'extinction'?

2021/03/06 | 15:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, began a historic four-day visit to Iraq on Friday morning, marking the first papal visit to the country.The pope's schedule will see the 84-year-old cleric crisscross the country.

He landed in Baghdad on Friday and was greeted by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who said Iraqis were eager to welcome Francis' "message of peace and tolerance" and called the visit a meeting between the "minaret and the bells."

The pope's visit includes church services in the capital, Baghdad, and in a stadium in the northern city of Irbil, a meeting with senior Muslim clerics in the southern city of Najaf, and a helicopter ride to the northern city of Mosul.



The idea of interfaith fraternity — "we are all brothers" — is the official slogan for the March 5-8 trip.

Iraq's church leaders often say they are threatened with "extinction" in the Muslim-majority country and have predicted local Christian communities will go the same way as Iraq's once-thriving Jewish population.



Today, individual accounts suggest that fewer than 10 Jews remain in Baghdad.

The number of Christians living in Iraq has decreased by two-thirds in under two decades

Cradle of civilization

Christians have been present in areas now known as Iraq since around the 1st century AD.

The Bible suggests that the ancient city of Ur — where Pope Francis will pray on Saturday — is the birthplace of Abraham, father of the Abrahamic religions, which include Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

Over the centuries, the development of Iraq's Christian community has largely been determined by whoever was in charge, whether that was the Ottomans, Mongols, Persians or Arabs.

Over this century and the last, the Christian minority — like many other minorities in Iraq — has had to deal with discrimination and persecution from the country's Muslim majority and its various leaders.

A temple in historic Ur, where the Pope will hold an interfaith prayer meeting

Under Saddam Hussein's regime, local Christians, who belong to one of 14 different sects, were tolerated by the mostly secular dictatorship.



But after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, as the country descended into sectarian violence, Iraqi Christians were faced with worse treatment.

In increasingly divided communities, local Christians were often suspected of assisting the invading US "crusaders" — a reference to the centuries-long religious wars that began in the late 11th-century, when Christians came from the west to fight Muslims.

Billboards in Baghdad highlight Pope Francis' upcoming visit with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani

Pope's impact weighed

Most recently, local Christians fled northern districts they had occupied for centuries, after the extremist group known as "Islamic State" took over the capital of Ninawa province, Mosul, and surrounding areas.

Around 1.4 million Christians in the country were counted in a 1987 Iraqi government census.



But over the last three decades, their numbers have plummeted as Christians emigrated.



Today, there are thought to be between 200,000 and 300,000 Christians left in Iraq.

So will Pope Francis' four-day visit help Iraq's Christians today? Not that much, Bashar Matti Warda, the Chaldean archbishop of Irbil,told CCN, the media office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales.

"It's not going to help the Christians materially or directly," Warda conceded, "because we are really in a very corrupt political and economic system.



No doubt about that.



He [Pope Francis] will hear nice words ... But when it comes to day-to-day issues, no, I think that's a different story."

In 2014, displaced Christians fled from Ninawa to take shelter in Irbil when the Islamic State group attacked

'Come live our reality'

Reemon Youssef Matti, an Iraqi Christian living in the Virgin Mary refugee camp in Baghdad after being displaced from his home in Ninawa, invited Pope Francis to his place.

"Come and see how we live," says Reemon Youssef Matti, an Iraqi Christian

"He shouldn't just go to Baghdad," Matti argued, "and tour the clean streets; or go to places that were specifically set up [for the visit] like a mirage.



We want him to come here and live the reality," continued Matti, whose family decided not to return home despite the fact that Iraq started closing camps for the displaced late last year.

"Come see the situation of Christians, come see our conditions.



You are the man of peace, come live our reality," he said.

Around 8,000 Christian families have returned to homes in Ninawa but security remains a problem there, as is the presence of pro-Iran paramilitary groups.

Banished from paradise

Banished from paradise

In biblical times, paradise was where Adam and Eve lived, supposedly the area between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers — until God banished them from the Garden of Eden because they nibbled on the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge.



There are still lush oases on the banks of the river, but people's lives there today are anything but paradisiacal.

River baptism

River baptism

John the Baptist baptized people, including Jesus of Nazareth, in the waters of the Jordan River, symbolically cleansing them of their sins.



For the Mandaeans in Iraq, one of the oldest religious communities in the world, he was the last prophet on earth.



To this day, they believe in the power of water and regularly purify themselves in the Tigris — just like their prophet once did.

Abraham's home

Abraham's home

Villages that would later become powerful empires were founded in Mesopotamia about 5,500 years ago.



Today, most of this historical region lies on Iraqi territory, between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers.



In ancient times the land was very fertile, today it is barren and sandy.



Abraham once lived here, in the city of Ur.

Holy Land

Holy Land

Ur dates back to 4,000 BCE.



It is one of the oldest cities whose ruins have ever been discovered by archaeologists, and thought to be the cradle of civilization.



According to the Bible, it is where God ordered Ur-native Abraham to leave for the Promised Land, Canaan.



On his Iraq trip, Pope Francis is expected for a visit.

Important figure in three world religions

Important figure in three world religions

Abraham is a key figure in the Old Testament.



God repeatedly tested him, and demanded the ultimate proof of his faith: the sacrifice of his son.



Abraham went ahead with the preparations but was stopped by God just in time.



God also told Abraham his descendents must be circumcised, a practice that Jews and Muslims still follow today.

Destroyed pilgrimage site

Destroyed pilgrimage site

Nineveh, the capital of the Assyrian Empire, also stood on the Tigris River.



The ruins of the ancient city can be found in Mosul.



"Islamic State" (IS) militants in 2014 destroyed the Mosque of the Prophet Jonah, an ancient church that repurposed by Muslims where he was allegedly buried.

Jonah and the whale

Jonah and the whale

The pope is also scheduled to visit Mosul because Jonah's tomb was a revered pilgrimage site for Muslims and Christians alike.



The prophet was told to announce God's judgement of sinful Nineveh.



He boarded a ship to flee, but the vessel capsized in a storm.



Jonah survived because a whale swallowed him whole and later spat him out, according to the Bible.

Tower of Babel

Tower of Babel

Perhaps this is what the magnificent Ishtar Gate, built during the reign of Nebuchadnezzar II.



(605-562 BCE), looked like.



Today, there is only this replica of a city gate through which people once streamed into the city of Babylon.



But the people of Babylon wanted more than a gate: a tower so high it would reach heaven.

The fall of Babylon

The fall of Babylon

God prevented the tower by creating so many languages that people could no longer communicate.



According to Isaiah 13:19-22, God wanted to annihilate Babylon: "And Babel, the glory of kingdoms, will never be inhabited or lived in through all generations," it says.



"Desert creatures will lie there, jackals will fill her houses; there the owls will dwell, and there the wild goats will leap about."

Another prophet: Ezekiel

Another prophet: Ezekiel

Ezekiel, the son of a priest, lived as a captive among other exiles in Babylon under King Nebuchadnezzar II.



He chastised the people for idolatry and prophesied the downfall of cities and nations that turned away from God.



Legend has it that the tomb of the prophet Ezekiel is located in the Iraqi village of al-Kifl.

Holy shrine for Jews and Muslims

Holy shrine for Jews and Muslims

Jews have been making pilgrimages to the tomb of the Prophet Ezekiel since the 10th century.



200 years later, Muslims also claimed the burial place of "Dhu l-Kifl," a shrine that is strategically located on the traditional route of the Hajj caravans from Iraq and Iran, as a destination for pilgrims.

Assur: Reign of terror

Assur: Reign of terror

Assur is the name of a god, a city and the once powerful Assyrian nation — a name that struck fear in the hearts of people in the Ancient Near East.



The kings of Assyria, whose empire extended as far as Egypt, ruled with brute force.



In the Bible, Assur is used only as a synonym for Assyria; the city itself is not mentioned.

Fleeing the IS

Fleeing the IS

Iraq faced a reign of terror in the 21st century.



When "Islamic State" (IS) militants invaded the town of Baghdida, also known as Karakosh, near Mosul, almost all families fled north.



About 97% of the population are Christians — people the IS considers infidels that should be killed.



About 250,000 Christians live in Iraq today, less than 1% of the population.

Prayer for Christians

Prayer for Christians

St.



Joseph Cathedral in Ankawa near Erbil is the seat of the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq, built on historic ground.



Traces of the fighting between the army and the Islamic State are visible everywhere, both in Erbil and Mosul.



Prayer will be the means by which Pope Francis gives hope to his fellow Christians.

Author: Suzanne Cords

Christians seen as heretics

Life was not necessarily as dangerous as it had been previously for Christians in Iraq, says Mariam, a Christian resident of Baghdad.



She and her family had relocated to a different suburb in Baghdad after their church was blown up, she tells DW.



Extremist organization al-Qaeda took responsibility for that 2006 attack.

But often, Mariam, who did not give her full name for security reasons, feels her faith is not respected.



Her family recently requested that a banner be inscribed with a biblical scripture to commemorate the death of her grandmother.

The signmaker refused.

"They told my brother, 'I won't write this.



It's haram [forbidden].



I consider it blasphemy'.



Have we reached this level, where we don't respect the beliefs of others?" Mariam asked.

Pope Francis will visit Mosul, a city ravaged by the extremist "Islamic State" militant group

Long-term benefits?

And it is in this sense that many Iraqis believe that Pope Francis' visit will do good.

Irbil's Archbishop Warda believes it will give the Muslim majority pause for thought.



"It will raise a lot of questions and thoughts," he said.



"Some will be negative.



Probably some hardline Muslims will not like it.



But I would say others — the majority of Muslims — would like it, would listen, would start digging deep into the history to find out: Who are these Christians? Are they infidels, as we have always heard? What's their contribution?" he said.

"That's the long-term benefit of the visit."

Political scientist and activist Saad Salloum says diversity is key for Iraq

It is also why Saturday's short, but historic, meeting between Pope Francis and senior Muslim cleric Ali al-Sistani is so important, Saad Salloum, a political scientist and one of the founders of the Iraqi Council for Interfaith Dialogue, told DW.

"Al-Sistani is like the Pope for the Shia [Muslims], his Vatican is Najaf," Salloum said.

Peaceful coexistence?

In February 2019, Pope Francis met with leading Sunni Muslim cleric Ahmed al-Tayeb in Egypt and both men signed a statement advocating peaceful co-existence between religions.



No similar declaration is planned with al-Sistani — but Salloum believes the meeting will make a big impression on other Iraqis.

"This will send a strong message to the Shiite minority in the Arab and Islamic world," he told DW.

The pope's visit should also make the country's leaders think more about the importance of diversity in general, said Salloum, something he believes is key to Iraq's future.



"Our fortune is not in oil," said the political scientist.

"It is in diversity."

Ibrahem Saleh contributed to this report from Baghdad.