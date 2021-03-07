Embezzlement Alleged at Amarah's Entertainment City

2021/03/07 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
A court in Amarah has issued a warrant for the arrest of an ex-director of the Entertainment City.
According to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council, the former director is accused of embezzling "a huge amount from collection during his job".
(Source: Supreme Judicial Council)
