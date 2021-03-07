International Women's Day commemorated by honouring Policewomen across Mumbai

2021/03/07 | 17:50 - Source: Iraq News

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shri Param Bir Singh (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mumbai flagged off an initiative to applaud the significant contribution of Mumbai Police's women warriors in battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Launched with the support of GIA India, GJNRF and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care's Women Empowerment Initiative - Raj Uphaar, gift packages will be presented to Mumbai's 'Women in Khakhi'.

Shri Param Bir Singh (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mumbai felicitates Dr.



Bijal Mehta, Trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC)

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The occasion of International Women’s Day celebrates the spirit of womanhood and the indispensable contribution of women in society.



This year, an extensive initiative was undertaken with the support of GIA India [an independent subsidiary of Gemological Institute of America (GIA)], Gem & Jewellery National Relief Foundation (GJNRF) and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care’s Women Empowerment Initiative - ‘Raj Uphaar’, to applaud the significant contribution of Mumbai Police’s women warriors in battling the COVID-19 crisis.The initiative was flagged off on the 5th of March by Shri Param Bir Singh (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.



Also present at the event were Jt.



Commissioner of Police, Shri Rajkumar Vhatkar (IPS); Dy.



Commissioner of Police - (Headquarter 1), Smt.



N.



Ambika (IPS) and Dy.



Commissioner of Police -(Headquarter 2) Smt.



Geeta Kirankumar Chavan (SPS).



They were joined by Mr.



Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA India; Mr.



Apoorva Deshingkar, Sr.



Director - Sales, GIA India; Ms.



Lina Singh, Executive Assistant to M.D., GIA India; Mr.



Sanjay Kothari, Chairman of GJNRF; Mr.



Jitubhai Bhansali, Board Member of GJNRF along with Dr.



Bijal Mehta, Trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care.To honour the women police force on the frontlines, across a span of 10 days, GIA India and GJNRF will be distributing thousands of gift packages to these ‘she’roes across Mumbai.



Specially handcrafted by the tribal women employed at Raj Uphaar, each gift package was designed under the theme ‘Her Uphaar Story’, to celebrate every woman’s unique journey to success.This gift will not only be a token of honour for thousands of policewomen, but also a means to support the livelihood of tribal women employed at Raj Uphaar‘Raj Uphaar’ is Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care’s Women Empowerment Initiative; inspired by Shrimad Rajchandraji (who was also Mahatma Gandhiji’s spiritual mentor) and envisioned by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai.



It empowers underprivileged tribal women in South Gujarat towards self-reliance and sustainable livelihood, these women produce a range of over 100 high-quality products including snacks and aromatics.On the occasion, Shri Param Bir Singh (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, shared, "It is a very touching gesture by GIA, GJNRF and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care for deciding to present gift hampers to all the women staff in Mumbai Police, on Women's Day.



We appreciate this gesture of love and we are sure it would motivate all our women staff.""It has been our privilege to be a part of this initiative to honor the women officers of Mumbai police who have worked relentlessly through the times of Covid-19 pandemic," Mr.



Sanjay Kothari, Chairman, GJNRF."We feel humbled to recognise the women of our Mumbai police force for their invaluable contributions.



We're happy to deliver this program on the occasion of International Woman’s Day by collaborating with GJNRF and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care," Mr.



Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA India.Dr.



Bijal Mehta, Trustee, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care said, " With the vision of our founder Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai, our women care programmes focus on creating an empowering space for women.



We are grateful to GIA, GJNRF & Mumbai Police for making us instrumental in this empowering initiative that applauds the strong women officers who performed their duties with grit and grace even in these unprecedented times.”Through this unique 2-fold Women’s Day initiative, GIA India, GJNRF and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care aim to acknowledge, applaud, and inspire women as a collective, by connecting them in a spirit of gratitude and self-reliance.

