Kurdish woman in hijab infuses ballet group with diversity

2019/01/27 | 12:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A young woman from the Kurdish city of Sulaimani says her dress code did not stop her from joining a ballet group and practicing a dance she is passionate about.She is the only student among dozens of ballet dancers to be wearing the Islamic headscarf, making her stand out among her peers and giving the group a little diversity.Her trainers believe that her presence helps them portray a real image of the Kurdish society that has women of all backgrounds including with and without hijab.
Reporting by Ahmed Sangawi.
Reporting by Ahmed Sangawi.