Italy, UNOPS to provide Services for Returnees in Sinjar

2021/03/13 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AICS and UNOPS Partner to Rehabilitate the Basic Services for Returnees in Sinjar, Iraq The Italian Cooperation and UNOPS launched a new project to support the Government of Iraq in rehabilitating basic services to returnees in Sinjar.The project will support the Government of Iraq in rehabilitating the basic water services for returnees in Sinjar […]

