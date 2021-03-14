With Syria participation …1st Baghdad International Water Conference kicks off

2021/03/14 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Activities of the 1st Baghdad International Water Conference kicked off on Saturday with the participation of Syrian delegation chaired by Water Resources Minister, Tammam Raad.

In a speech during the opening ceremony, presented by Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Najm on behalf of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, he called for the work to convert challenges to opportunities that contribute to preserving water and its sustainability to maintain the rights of future generations.

Al-Kadhimi called for working to achieve equality and fairness in water distribution.

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Baghdad, Minister Raad hoped the visit which comes upon an invitation from his Iraqi counterpart, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, would be a real step to enhance cooperation and friendship between the two brotherly countries.

“The two sides will discuss the file of Euphrates and Tigris especially that the interests are the same due to the two countries’ similar conditions whether in agriculture or climate”, Raad said, voicing his hope to reach positive results for the two countries.

Baraa Ali / Mazen Eyon