2021/03/16 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi government has launched what it describes as "an exceptional programme" to lift the requirement to obtain entry visas prior to arrival in Iraq.The new scheme will apply to citizens of: Countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council (USA, UK, France, the Russian Federation and the People's […]

read more Iraq Relaxes Visa Restrictions first appeared on Iraq Business News.