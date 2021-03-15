ACERTA OFFICIALLY AUTHORIZED BY BEVEG TO DO VEGAN CERTIFICATION GLOBALLY.

2021/03/16 | 08:56 - Source: Iraq News

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACERTA Certification body, headquartered in Spain, has trained and competent auditors skilled to carry out BeVeg vegan certification audits in more than 25 countries.



The ACERTA audit team is composed of qualified global food safety auditors with training and experience in Global Gap, IFS, BRC, ISO 22000, and BeVeg.BeVeg is the only accredited vegan certification standard on the global market, making it the most reliable benchmark for companies and brands that wish to assure and warrant their vegan claims with integrity and transparency, giving brands the confidence needed to access new capital markets and establish new business that meets vegan consumer expectations.BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment program and accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC).



ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that publishes international standards.BeVeg is recognized by the world accreditation community for its accredited vegan standard.



BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard.BEVEG – GLOBAL STANDARD FOR VEGAN CLAIM INTEGRITY & ASSURANCEProtecting the consumer is the primary goal of BeVeg.



Before BeVeg, vegan claims were made loosely and with zero accountability, as no defined controls exist to ensure vegan quality assurance at the factory level.



This is a problem for animal-allergen sufferers who may look to rely on a vegan claim, Kosher followers seeking free from animal residue products, ethical vegans who wish to refrain from any animal contamination, and others seeking “free from” animal origin products for their own personal reasons.Plant-based claims are attractive to the flexitarian, but they do not yield full transparency because they do not mean free from animal material.



Plant-based means mostly plant-based; vegan means without animal residue.



A certified vegan claim by BeVeg is a claim to be trusted by consumers, retail chains, and factories, as it is risk-assessed to prevent animal contamination, which also means fewer expensive product recalls.The BeVeg vegan certification global trademark stands for independent verification of quality and integrity.



Products and services that carry the BeVeg vegan trademark represent unmatched reliability for meeting the strictest of vegan standards.



The BeVeg vegan standard was drafted with consideration of GFSI benchmarks to ensure global food safety and quality measures are assured in BeVeg certified vegan finished products, as many product recalls and known allergens are of animal origin (just consider salmonella, E.



Coli, listeria, ebola, etc.).



In fact, the leading cause of product recalls is the presence of undeclared known animal allergens like lactose, shellfish, fish, eggs, milk, and dairy.The BeVeg vegan standard brings unprecedented awareness, cleanliness, and safety to the market through factory controls, vegan global awareness training, and skilled audits.The BeVeg accredited standard for vegan products and services is headquartered in the United States, and has completed vegan certifications on six continents.



The standard integrity is managed by the Law Offices of Carissa Kranz; the founder, attorney Kranz, is a vegan from birth.For more information on other globally accredited certification bodies authorized to carry out the BeVeg vegan certification program, or the most up to date list, visit BeVeg.com.

