Rockets Hit Iraqi Military Base, Security Officials Say

2021/03/16 | 11:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

People are seen through a hole of a house damaged by a rocket attack, in Abu Ghraib district, on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq on Sept.



29, 2020.



(Saba Kareem/Reuters)

TIKRIT, Iraq—At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said two more rockets fell outside the base at a rural area without causing casualties.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

By Ghazwan Hassan and Ahmed Rasheed