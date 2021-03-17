IBBC Welcomes Iraq's New Simplified Visa Scheme

2021/03/17 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has welcomed Iraq's decision to lift the requirement to obtain entry visas prior to arrival in Iraq.In a statement on Tuesday, Christophe Michels, Managing Director of the IBBC, said: "The IBBC has long lobbied for a simpler access to Iraq for business-people, and this program […]

