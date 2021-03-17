2021/03/17 | 07:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ):

'Spaghetti against the wall': how flimsy evidence sent 2 Iraqi Kurdish journalists to jail for 6 years

The case against Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Amin Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari was built on flimsy and circumstantial evidence, five observers of the journalists' Erbil trial last month told CPJ.

Their six-year prison sentences on anti-state charges represent a new low for press freedom in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Click here to read the full report.

(Source: CPJ)

Related posts:

Iraqi Kurdish Court Sentences Journalists to Jail RSF Condemns Arrests of Journalists in Iraqi Kurdistan Iraqi Kurdish Police Arrest Journalist for "Defamation" Iraqi Kurdish authorities shutter NRT offices