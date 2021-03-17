Iraqi Military Base North of Baghdad Comes Under Rocket Attack

2021/03/17 | 19:24 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi air force’s Balad base has been targeted by two rockets, a source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik on Monday.

]]>

“Two rockets hit the Balad air base north of Baghdad,” the source said.

The Balad air base, which hosts US troops and contractors, is located some 50 miles (80.4 kilometers) north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

According to UAE media, as many as seven rockets were fired at the air base.

No casualties have been reported so far. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In late February, three rockets hit the base injuring two employees.



The military installation is an Iraqi Air Force Base situated some 64 kilometres north of the capital Baghdad. The majority of US troops have withdrawn from the base amid rising US-Iranian tensions in recent weeks.