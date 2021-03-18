Iraq sees daily record of 5,663 new COVID-19 cases

2021/03/18 | 00:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 5,663 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the total nationwide infections to 774,015.

It said that 33 new deaths were recorded, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,860, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 3,591 to 698,775.

A total of 7,498,360 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 38,929 done during the day.

Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Ministry's Public Health Department, said in a press release that the epidemiological situation in the country is serious.

"The number of daily infections may further increase if citizens do not adhere to social distancing and other health-protective measures," Abdul-Amir said.

However, spokesman of the ministry Sayf al-Badr said in a press release that the ministry is still capable of dealing with the recent increase in infections, and hospitals have the capacity to deal with "thousands of other infections."

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections after the health ministry announced on Feb.



15 the detection of a new strain characterized by faster transmission and a higher level of severity.

On March 2, Iraq received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help combat the pandemic.

The Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccines, in addition to AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sputnik V vaccines.