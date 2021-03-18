Iraqi Govt approves purchase of Pfizer Vaccine

2021/03/18 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to approve the purchase the coronavirus vaccine from the US company Pfizer, on the basis of the manufacture and supply agreement between Pfizer Export BV and the Iraqi Ministry of […]

