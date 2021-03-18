Two Power Transmission Towers Blown Up in Eastern Iraq by Militants, Electricity Ministry Says

2021/03/18 | 10:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "Terrorist groups blew up two power transmission towers in ...the Diyala province overnight to Wednesday, causing them to go out of service," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

As a result of the incident, the power grid lost about 400 megawatts of electricity, the ministry added.

"Disconnection of power transmission lines will affect the supply of electricity to Baghdad and the northern provinces," the statement read.

According to Anadolu Agency, citing an Iraqi security officer, “the attack caused the Mirsad-Diyala line to go out of service.” The line extends from Iraq to Iran.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, the Iraqi officials reportedly believe that Daesh* terrorists are behind the explosions, since they regularly target power lines and critical infrastructure in northern and western Iraq.

The damaged facility is currently being restored.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states