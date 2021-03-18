A New Era for The Inventors of the PLB

2021/03/18 | 20:58 - Source: Iraq News

Marine Rescue Technologies changes its identity to MRT, building on over 60 years of history.

HULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1960, Hull-born, David Marshall went overboard and after spending hours in the water of the South Pacific Ocean he was rescued, purely by chance, by a passing vessel.Having experienced the trauma of a man-overboard situation first-hand, he embarked on a personal mission to improve personal safety at sea and in January 1979 he launched the first commercially manufactured Personal Locator Beacon (PLB).After many years of hard work developing the Sea Marshall brand across the globe and receiving numerous awards, in 2001, David expanded and reformed his Hull-based business and Marine Rescue Technologies was born.Since then, Marine Rescue Technologies have protected offshore workers and seafarers across many marine sectors, developing state-of-the-art personal safety products for the offshore renewable, oil & gas, and Defence sectors not only in the UK but around the world.Their range of offshore safety equipment has been carefully selected and trusted by some of the largest players in the offshore renewable industry, such as SGRE, Ørsted and MVOW who use a combination of the sMRT V100 or sMRT AU10 PLBs with the sMRT Wind 275N SOLAS life jacket, citing the automatic water activation feature of the PLBs as the decisive factor.Ryan Pettit, Director & CEO, MRT said “As a forward-thinking and innovative business, that has grown and evolved over the past twenty years, the brand no longer represented who we are.



As a company, we believe it was important that our identity is consistent with our character and reflects the quality of work that goes into manufacturing and servicing every piece of equipment”Their new identity and official move from Marine Rescue Technologies to MRT has been carefully designed to honour David’s achievements, whilst also being distinctive and representing them as a business and the customers they work with.MRT, continue to develop, manufacture, supply and service world-leading personal safety equipment to maximise the safety of every individual worker in the offshore and renewables industry, and, ultimately, save lives.

