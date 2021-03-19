Letter to the editor: Time to pull open-ended Iraq war powers

2021/03/19 | 17:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As the 18th anniversary of the U.S.invasion of Iraq draws close, so does a promising opportunity to promote peace and end endless war: a bill to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq.

A U.S.



Marine F18 roars into the night from its base in Kuwait toward its mission over Iraq on March 20, 2003.



The United States attacked key targets in Baghdad with cruise missiles, setting government buildings on fire.



Russell Boyce, Pool/Associated Press

The 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force was passed when some people in our government mistakenly thought that Saddam Hussein was developing nuclear weapons.



It gave our nation permission to invade Iraq and remove the regime of Saddam Hussein.

Saddam was removed long ago, but the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force is still on the books.



It has been misused against forces that had nothing to do with Saddam, and our continual warmongering has cost us countless dollars and lives.



It could be used to involve us in a continuous cycle of retaliation.

HR 256 repeals the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force.



To bring the bill to the House floor so it can be passed, we need as many co-sponsors as we can get.



I see that Maine Rep.



Chellie Pingree has co-sponsored HR 256, and I commend her decision.



She is in good company, as many representatives on all sides of the political spectrum are pushing this cause.

We must continue to rally both the public and our leaders to work to use tools of peace and diplomacy rather than the weapons of destruction that continue the cycle of war.

I thank Rep.



Pingree for her support as we work to have harmony replace war.

Beatrice BraeuerScarborough

