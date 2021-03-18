THANKS A BILLION! That's the Global 'Thank-a-Nurse' Team Challenge Objective for National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2021)

2021/03/19 | 18:44 - Source: Iraq News

Nurses: Covid-19's frontline unsung heroes ...

Pamela Jane Nye, Operation Scrubs Founder/CEO/Executive Director

Devon Blaine, Founder and CEO ...

Nye was recently recruited from retirement to supervise and provide Covid-19 vaccinations at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica ...

Thank-a-Nurse Team Challenge Global Nurse-Honoring Mission

Operation Scrubs' Executive Director picks acclaimed Blaine Group PR firm to manage historic nurse-honoring public relations campaign.

There's no cost to post the online nurse-thanking message, and it takes just a few minutes to send it.



So why would anyone say 'no' to thanking Covid-19's frontline hero nurses? Seriously!”

— Pamela Jane Nye

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks a Billion!That's the 2021 mission objective of Operation Scrubs -- one billion+ people saying “thank you” to the world’s 27+ million frontline unsung hero nurses.Pamela Jane Nye, Executive Director of the Thank A Nurse Team Challenge mission, announced today she picked the acclaimed Blaine Group, Inc.



to globally implement the global Public Relations campaign seeking a billion+ people to sign the Operation Scrubs' historic nurse-honoring virtual billboard.“As a nurse, I know how meaningful it is to be appreciated,” Pam acknowledges.



“But the sentimental value to nurses that a billion people cared enough to post their nurse-honoring message on this permanent virtual board is – Priceless!""Besides this exciting nurse-honoring cause, there's no cost to participate,” explains Devon Blaine, President & CEO of The Blaine Group.



“And very little time or effort needs to be spent for such an impactful gesture.



We are thrilled to be presenting Operations Scrubs and its nurse-honoring mission,” adding, “Who wouldn’t want to participate?”When asked, "Why The Blaine Group?" Nye said, "In part because we share the mission's objective, including volunteer advocacy, creating a persuasive call to act.



In part having billions of people affected by this disruptive and deadly Covid-19 virus, among them being millions of frontline pandemic-battling nurses, many having died caring for their Covid-19 infected patients.



I believe this opportunity for the world's pandemic-affected population to say 'thank you' to these 27+ million patient-caring nurses may be the most resonating factor."And," Nye adds, "Devon Blaine and her PR/publicity firm have a successful history of representing major events for meaningful nonprofit, public-involved causes.



Last year's annual Susan G.



Komen Cure for Breast Cancer Walk that started at Dodger Stadium is just one example."Does Nye seriously believe it’s possible to get a billion volunteers to post nurse-thanking messages?When asked that question and without hesitation, Nye smiled when she said, "Watch the short Thank a Nurse Team Challenge YouTube video (

).



Next, count the potential multi-million social media followers of each invited Challenge Team.



Now add the millions, okay billions of caring public.



All considered, I believe getting a billion + nurse-thanking volunteers is not only possible, but it’s also predictable!"While Challenge Team recruiting of high-profile notable and companies with large social media followers is planned for early and mid-April, the global nurse-honoring message postings occur during this year's annual National Nurses Week celebration.



Message posting begins May 6th at noon/PST-USA time and ends at noon/PST-USA time on May 12th.



Final results will be announced during the May 12th evening NightinGala celebration."Lastly," Nye adds," As Devon already noted.



There's no cost to post the online nurse-thanking message, and it takes just a few minutes to send it.



So why would anyone say 'no' to thanking Covid-19's frontline hero nurses? Seriously!"# # # # #

R.C.



"Chuck" FosterOperation Scrubs, Inc.+1 800-627-6156 ext.



802email us here

YouTube Video explaining why and how ...

You just read:

News Provided By

March 18, 2021, 23:59 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release