Iran, Kurdish regions prepare for Nowruz festival

2021/03/20 | 16:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The festival of Nowruz was celebrated across the region and the world on Saturday.

Known as the traditional New Year in Iran and Kurdish regions, it is getting increased attention globally.



CNN heralded it as a celebration of spring “filled with symbolism around rebirth and renewal.” There are recipes and a special Haftseen table that people set for the holiday.

As it occurs around the same time as Passover the seven symbolic items of the Haftseen table, which include an apple, garlic, wheat and other things, can draw comparisons to the Passover plate, as one of the Middle East’s many unique culinary symbolic festivals.

While Nowruz is the traditional Persian New Year it doesn’t get enough of a boost from the theocratic Iranian regime.



However, Press TV in Iran on Saturday did include one piece commemorating the date.

"On our most special day of the year, let us pray for peace.



We think of peace, but for there is none.



We wish for, and we admire, it, for we have called, for so many times, but nature’s only answer has been silence.



Not that we have not aspired for, but it is lost.



It is lost in lost times, perhaps somewhere in history, way before ancient times.”

In Iran’s official publications, the holiday has to be fit into the regime’s narrative, rather than its usual pleasant celebrations.

Across the border from Iran in the Kurdistan region of Iraq people are preparing the traditional fires for the event.



The Kurdistan Region had tamped down on the event last year due to the Covid pandemic, but this year fires will be allowed but large gatherings will not be permitted.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

“No lockdown has been announced this year as opposed to last year, but no party will be held,” Majid Said Salih, Duhok’s deputy governor told Kurdish television Rudaw on Wednesday.

“This year, despite taking preventative measures and adhering to the health ministry’s guidelines, lighting Newroz fires are allowed, but crowds and parties are not allowed, and lighting fires should be in accordance with health and environmental guidelines,” added Salih.

In Akre, where the traditional torch walk happens, wherein people climb a mountain with torches, creating a beautiful spectacle, there will be no “parties,” the locals say but there will still be a traditional bonfire and fireworks.

In the Kurdistan region the town, which also once had a sizable Jewish population, is known for the beautiful bonfires that occur for this holiday.



They conjure up ancient tradition and memories.

Rudaw notes that “Whether a single flickering flame or a roaring blaze, fire is enchanting.



The warmth and light draw people in, mesmerising them with the sight of dancing, jumping creatures of flame that send tufts of smoke to the heavens.

Fire is an important symbol in Kurdish culture.



According to legend, Kurds are children of fire.



King Solomon sent 500 jinns [magical spirits] – beings created out of fire by God – on a mission: to head west and search for 500 beautiful virgin maidens.When the jinns returned, Solomon was dead.



So the jinns took the maidens and settled with them in the Zagros Mountains, and from them the Kurdish nation was born.”

There will be a five day holiday in the Kurdish region for the events.



According to CNN some 300 million people worldwide will celebrate Newroz.

In Canada.



Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued a statement about the holiday. "Tomorrow, Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Nowruz and the start of the New Year 1400 in the Persian calendar….Nowruz – which means 'new day' – is an ancient celebration of spring.



During this time, family and friends often come together around the haft-seen table to share food, enjoy music, and cherish life's gifts.”

He said that for the millions of people celebrating today, Nowruz is a chance to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year to come.



“It is also a time to look ahead with hope and optimism, and to show gratitude to the many communities that observe Nowruz for their contributions to building a better Canada.



Only together can we create a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive society.”

In contrast to Trudeau’s positive views, Iran’s Press TV sought to hijack the holiday by calling for the end of “oppression” in “Palestine, Yemen and all other communities under the oppression of global arrogance.”