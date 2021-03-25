2021/03/25 | 15:28 - Source: Iraq News

An Iraqi news cameraman's new life in America

After capturing the horrors of the war in Baghdad for CBS News, cameraman Atheer Hameed emigrated to the U.S., for a new life both peaceful and tearful.



Lee Cowan catches up with his former colleague and friend for an update on the emigre's new life in America.

