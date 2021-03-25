2021/03/25 | 16:32 - Source: Iraq News

Prime Minister sends message to President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

25 Mar 2021 - 8:17

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani with President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, H E Nechirvan Barzani.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has sent a written message to President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq H E Nechirvan Barzani, pertaining to the bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and developing them.The message was handed over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq yesterday. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also met yesterday in Erbil with Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), H E Masoud Barzani, during his visit to the Republic of Iraq. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations.

Share this post