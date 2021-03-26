Rudy Adrian's New Album of Calming Soundworlds: AS DUSK BECOMES NIGHT

2021/03/26 | 14:32 - Source: Iraq News

As Dusk Becomes Night reveals a sonic wonderland where shifting hues and light are masterfully transformed into moments of aural introspection.

Rudy Adrian, of Dunedin New Zealand, as photographed by Christine O'Connor.

Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR, now 35 years young!

A reflective Ambient Electronic exploration of nature and relationships incorporating synthesizers, wood flutes and voice; available from Spotted Peccary Music.

For me, the process of creating atmospheric music is a pursuit of nostalgia, vaguely in the style of some other artists who came before me, but also with my own take on what sounds ‘right.’”

— Rudy Adrian

PORTLAND, OR, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Dusk Becomes Night, Rudy Adrian's 17th full length studio album, offers a serene and personal exploration of sounds and atmospheres that slowly transition from evening into twilight and on through the night.



Whether it is looking down to a desolate moonlit beach or observing the twinkling lights of a city, the delicately shifting synthesizer overtones and calming organic textures simulate these moments of astronomical twilight in the artist's native homeland, New Zealand.



The album releases today, and is available worldwide; explore the album at https://orcd.co/as-dusk-becomes-nightA visual interpretation of the music is live on the label's "Visionary" playlist on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/visions/pl.u-mJy8gPDFkByd9Subtlety, nuance, and ineffable moments can be skillfully expressed at the hands of such an accomplished electronic music artist, and Adrian's mastery of ambient electronic soundscapes is in top form.



The album's eleven tracks are rich with the deep and mysterious tranquility for which he is so well known.



Moving through the magical moods of evening, As Dusk Becomes Night reveals a wondrous gloaming that eventually gives way to deep heavenly nightscapes.Music and nature have always gone hand in hand for this artist, whose MoonWater album is hugely popular in the digital streaming world.



He first started making electronic music while studying Forestry Science at the University of Canterbury, and in the following years at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany.



The natural world continues to be a common thread in Rudy's music through the exploration of sonic landscapes, where melody and rhythm play a secondary role to the textures created by synthesizers, wood flutes and the human voice.In the back of Adrian's mind while creating the album was fellow musician Jeff Kowal (aka Terra Ambient), who passed away in 2016.



He shares, "He also created some of my early album covers.



One of the pieces I was working on reminded me of the cover he created for my album MoonWater, featuring a somewhat surreal moon rising over a beach.



So I decided it would make sense to call the track "Moonlit Beach" in his memory."“For me, the process of creating atmospheric music is a pursuit of nostalgia, using equipment and software I purchased, at great expense, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, to assemble a relatively sophisticated (at the time) home music studio.



I enjoy catching a glimpse of how I felt 30 years ago, young and naïve, but keen to create a music with minimal melody or rhythm, vaguely in the style of some other artists who came before me, but also with my own take on what sounds ‘right.’”Adrian's previous label releases include MoonWater (LSM07), Desert Realms (LSM11), Distant Stars (LSM17), Atmospheres (SPM-2601), Coastlines (SPM-2602), and Woodlands (SPM-2603).As Dusk Becomes Night is Rudy Adrian’s 7th release on the Spotted Peccary Label.



It was mastered by Howard Givens, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT Audiophile, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats.



The CD version of As Dusk Becomes Night arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.Please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with all media requests, e-mail: beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist:01.



Stars Appear 06:4202.



As Dusk Becomes Night 06:2803.



Conifer Grove 02:0504.



Starlane 05:3205.



Moa Caves 04:2006.



The Crepuscular Wildlife 05:1707.



Moonlit Beach (for Jeff) 05:1508.



Lakeside Shelter 05:2209.



Western Wind 05:3410.



Night Becomes Dawn 03:4511.



Sunny Day 07:53About Rudy Adrian:Music and nature have always gone hand in hand for Rudy Adrian.



He first started making electronic music while studying Forestry Science at the University of Canterbury, and in the following years at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany.



The natural world continues to be a common thread in Rudy Adrian’s music through the exploration of sonic landscapes, where melody and rhythm play a secondary role to the tones and textures created by synthesizers, wood flutes and the human voice.



https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/rudy-adrian/About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes.



For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations.



Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters.



Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.Links:Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/as-dusk-becomes-night/Album Unboxing Video:

: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/Spotted Peccary on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/spottedpeccary

Beth HiltonSpotted Peccary Musicbeth@spottedpeccary.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

The CD version of As Dusk Becomes Night arrives in a package that includes vibrant artwork, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.

You just read:

News Provided By

March 26, 2021, 07:40 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

Source: slgjebfajsc&