4th convoy of US military logistics targeted in Iraq

2021/03/26 | 19:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The fourth US military convoy was targeted in city of Hillah, southern Baghdad, Al-Forat News reported.

Earlier, media sources had reported that several roadside bombs exploded in the path of a logistics convoy affiliated with the US military in Iraq.



In this line, it was reported that a roadside bomb has been exploded on a convoy of US terrorists in Iraq’s Diwaniyah province.

The third American convoy was also targeted in Yusufiya area of Baghdad.



Similar explosions have occurred in recent months on the convoys of US terrorist forces in Iraq.



The US coalition has sent more military equipment to Iraq to escape the blasts.

Currently, experts and political observers believe that the United States is reviving Takfiri terrorists of ISIL in Iraq and is trying to achieve its goal under Biden's presidency.

MA/5175728