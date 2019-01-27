Back-to-back blasts kill 3, wound 11 in Iraq’s Salahuddin

2019/01/27 | 12:24
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Three Iraqi people were killed and 11 others wounded when two explosive charges went off early morning Sunday in the central province of Salahuddin, the Ministry of Health announced.
“The death toll from the two bomb blasts in al-Shirqat district in Salahuddin rose to three, while 11 others were wounded,” Alghad Press quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.
There are security forces among the casualties as the first attack took place in the morning when a roadside bomb went off near a four-wheel drive vehicle, carrying passengers, on a main road near the town of al-Shirqat.
About 30 minutes later, a second roadside bomb struck another vehicle when a police force arrived near the site of the first explosion to start a search operation for the perpetrators.
A total of 32 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 32 injured in acts of terrorism and conflict-related violence in December 2018, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
Nineveh was the worst affected governorate with 26 civilian casualties (07 killed, 19 injured) followed by Baghdad (17 killed and 03 injured) and Salahuddin (03 killed and 03 injured).
