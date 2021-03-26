The Attempt To Cancel ‘Six Days In Fallujah’ Is Dishonest At Best

2021/03/26 | 20:24 - Source: Iraq News

Six Days In Fallujah

Credit: Victura

Six Days In Fallujah is an upcoming video game / documentary about the Second Battle Of Fallujah during the Iraq War—a bloody, horrific battle between joint US/UK and Iraqi forces against insurgents who had occupied the city after the fall of Saddam Hussein.

Naturally, this kind of game will be controversial.



This one was so controversial it was first cancelled over a decade ago when it was being published by Konami.



I’ve already written an extensive piece about the efforts by game journalists, game developers at other studios and the Twitter outrage mob to get this game banned or cancelled—someone’s even created a Change.org petition that claims the game “will also inevitably breed a new generation of mass shooters in America and brainwash gamers into thinking RACISM IS OK.”

Methinks they do protest too much, but then I’ve never been fond of the Jack Thompson school of video game criticism.

Six Days In Fallujah is the cancellation of the week, and it doesn’t matter what the developers have said or the fact that nobody has actually played the game yet.



The mob has decided that it’s racist, that it will harm people of color, that it will make gamers anti-Arab and anti-Iraqi and so forth.



That it will create mass shooters! The sky will fall! You get the drift.

All this, mind you, in a climate where Call Of Duty is the best-selling game every year.

Beyond the principle of the thing—I don’t believe in censorship and find efforts to ban art of any kind absolutely deplorable—the effort to cancel this game is simply dishonest.



Full stop.

People are either lying about what they know about the game, ignorant entirely and just parroting others, making unsubstantiated claims that the game will promote war crimes, twisting headlines to misrepresent the developers, or conveniently ignoring the game’s actual description.

Many claim that Six Days In Fallujah will only tell one side of the story (the Marines’ side) but that doesn’t line up with what developer Highwire Games actual says about:

“We understand the events recreated in Six Days in Fallujah are inseparable from politics.



Here’s how the game gives voice to a variety of perspectives:

The stories in Six Days of Fallujah are told through gameplay and documentary footage featuring service members and civilians with diverse experiences and opinions about the Irag War.



So far, 26 Iraqi civilians and dozens of service members have shared the most difficult moments of their lives with us, so we can share them with you, in their words.

The documentary segments discuss many tough topics, including the events and political decisions that led to the Fallujah battles as well as their aftermath.



While we do not allow players to use white phosphorous as a weapon during gameplay, its use is described during the documentary segments.

During gameplay players will participate in stories that are given context through the documentary segments.



Each mission challenges players to solve real military and civilian scenarios from the battle interactively, offering a perspective into urban warfare not possible through any other media.

We believe the stories of this generation’s sacrifices deserve to be told by the Marines, Soldiers and civilians who were there.

We trust you will find the game — like the events it recreates — to be complex.”

How is it possible for you to claim that Six Days In Fallujah tells just one side of the story when at least 26 Iraqi civilians are part of the story?

Or that the game won’t include politics when they clearly say it will, at least in the documentary portion?

The game itself is about recreating the tension and fear and uncertainty of urban warfare, but instead of leaving it at just that, Highwire includes a documentary portion that goes much deeper.



Why is this wrong? Doesn’t this actually prove the opposite point?

The only answer I can come up with is that people are being dishonest and/or lazy.



They are not arguing in good faith.



They are not taking the developer at their word.



They are assigning motives, making claims without evidence and drawing assumptions for no reason other than .



.



.



this is what cancellation mobs do.

So why do they do it? Why go after this game before it’s even released? I’m not sure.



All I have are guesses.

They do it for social status.



For clicks.



For community.



To belong.



Because they’re bullies.



Because it’s easier to tear something down than to lift something up.



I don’t know.



I just know that I don’t like it when people judge a game this harshly before it’s released, whether that’s Six Days In Fallujah or The Last Of Us Part II.



(By all means, have opinions based on marketing material but don’t pretend to know what a game will actually be like or what message it will convey).

Who knows if Six Days In Fallujah will be any good? Who can say if, in the end, it will be the game its detractors claim it will be? We can’t know until we play it.

The game’s creators have a right to follow their vision and release it and we have a responsibility to give it a fair shake (or ignore it entirely if not).



That’s all any of us can really ask isn’t it? For the benefit of the doubt.



For that smallest amount of effort it takes to actually read the book instead of judging it by the cover.

If it ends up being terrible, at least people can say so after playing and deciding for themselves, not just because some perpetually outraged person on Twitter tells their followers they should be upset, or because there’s a big thread on ResetEra about it and you just want to fit in.

It’s not that hard.

Sometimes we’ll have something new or exotic for dinner.



Sometimes, my kids will say “I don’t like that” before even trying it.



I always say, “you can’t tell me you don’t like something until you’ve at least had a bite.” This is what parents have to deal with.

I shouldn’t have to tell fully grown adults the same thing.



But here we are.

