2021/03/28 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From The Economist.Iraqis are getting fed up with Iran Iranian-backed militias still hold sway in much of Iraq.Many were involved in the violent suppression of anti-government protests that erupted in 2019.Lately, though, they have lowered their profile.Read the full article here (subscription needed).

