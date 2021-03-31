Cabinet Extends Contracts of KBR and Antonoil at Majnoon

2021/03/31 | 02:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the renewal of two contracts at the Majnoon oil field.Chinese company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil) is to continue to provide Integrated Field Management, while the American company KBR will provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM).The decision allows for the extension of the contracts […]

