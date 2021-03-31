Phase Two Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre Announcement

2021/03/31 | 21:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation is positioning its new Global Heart Centre as a transformative potential across the region, philanthropic support.

Your Gift will Save LIVES.



Please join us today and add your name as a legacy in Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre.



Together we will save lives.”

— Reda S.



Athanasios

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIRO’S NEWLY UNDER-CONSTRUCTION GLOBAL HEART CENTER PRESENTS A PREMIER PHILANTHROPY OPPORTUNITY IN THE REGION

The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation is positioning its new Cairo-based Global Heart Centre as a revolutionary project with transformative potential across the region, making it an appealing candidate for philanthropic support.

The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation Board is pleased to announce the commencement of phase two in the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre-Cairo (MYGHC).



Located in the modern 6th of October City, the center is expected to open doors in 2023 and provide free-of-charge, world-class heart care to underprivileged patients.



It was a needed expansion to cope with the overwhelming demand facing the highly successful Aswan Heart Centre.



MYGHC is a high-impact prospect for philanthropic support and is projected to transform the heartcare landscape by strongly impacting heartcare outcomes for the most vulnerable, particularly children, across Egypt, and the broader Middle East, and Africa.

The work of Prof Magdi Yacoub and his medical teams at the Aswan Heart Centre has been covered extensively in global media, and the tremendous impact of that revolutionary endeavor has given our hospital and its broad mission exposure across high-profile media outlets across the world.



The Aswan Heart Centre, and its continuing success, occurred through our successful relationships with our supporters.



The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation established and nurtured proud and lasting partnerships with philanthropists across the United States and beyond.

“It was our honor to have this opportunity to be part of Prof.



Magdi Yacoub’s humanitarian mission to help our needy fellow Egyptians,” expressed Hoda & Cameel Halim of Chicago, long-time supporters of the Aswan Heart Centre.



“Prof.



Yacoub has given us a valuable lesson in giving, and we hope that all of us around the world will join him in making his continuing work highly successful.”

Chairman of the Board, Magdy Ishak, said, “The Board and the management team are proud of what we have achieved with partners like Mr.



and Mrs.



Halim and others.



We believe that Aswan Heart Centre, with its successful integration of quality clinical care, innovative research, and excellent training in Egypt, serves as an inspiration to others of what can be possible for the future of global healthcare.



Our new center will extend our capacity and reach both in Egypt and Africa.”

At this point, we are seeking philanthropic patronage for the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre-Cairo.



This new Center in Cairo, the most significant metropolitan hub in the entire region, vastly expands our impact.



Upon its completion in 2023, the new Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre will be offering free-of-charge cardiovascular services with a capacity of 120,000 outpatients and 12,000 procedures annually.



It will host five operating rooms and five catheterization laboratories.



It will include a hybrid room, a state-of-the-art imaging center, world-class 5000-square meter research and innovation laboratories, a 4000-square meter education and training facility, as well as an Emergency Department.

About Magdi Yacoub Heart FoundationThe Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation–A U.S.-based 501c3 charity–was founded by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub.



The MYGHF is committed to changing the most vulnerable health outcomes in Egypt and the broader Middle East and Africa, particularly children, by providing comprehensive, advanced cardiac care available to all people in need, free of charge.



The Aswan Heart Centre (AHC) is a facility operated and funded with the support of MYGHF.



It has achieved regional and international recognition as a Center of Excellence for the treatment and research of cardiovascular diseases.



The Aswan Heart Centre (AHC) and the new Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre Cairo are operated and funded with the support of MYGHF.



Both centers depend on philanthropic support and provide all their services free of charge.

Naming opportunity at new Center

