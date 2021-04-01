2021/04/01 | 01:40 - Source: Iraq News

Showdown with ISIS: Iraq pushes into Tikrit suburbs with Iran's help - CBS News

Watch CBSN Live

It's the fourth day of an effort to take back Saddam Hussein's hometown from ISIS fighters.



Holly Williams spoke with a former American colonel who now advises the Kurds in their fight against the extremists.

View CBS News In

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now Turn On