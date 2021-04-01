2021/04/01 | 02:12 - Source: Iraq News

ISIS digs in as fight for Saddam Hussein's hometown Tikrit escalates - CBS News

ISIS is pushing back against Iraqi forces who are trying to recapture the city of Tikrit.



The militants are littering routes into the hometown of Saddam Hussein with mines and bombs.



Holly Williams reports from Erbil, Iraq.

