Iraqi Parliament Approves 2021 Budget

2021/04/01

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Parliament (House of Representatives) has approved the Federal Budget Law for 2021 on Wednesday night.The budget is reportedly based on an oil price of $45 per barrel, and oil exports of 3.25 million barrels per day, giving a budget of 129 trillion Iraqi dinars ($89 billion) and a budget deficit […]

