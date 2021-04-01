2021/04/01 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq wants Saddam Hussein’s hometown back - CBS News

Watch CBSN Live

Iraqi government troops are trying to re-take Saddam Hussein’s hometown of Tikrit from ISIS.



Fighting alongside the Iraqi troops are Shiite militias backed by Iran.



Holly Williams reports on the fight from inside Iraq.

View CBS News In

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now Turn On