Battle for Tikrit a major test of Iraq's ability to defeat ISIS

Iraqi forces are closer to recapturing the ISIS stronghold of Tikrit.



The city fell to ISIS last year, but Iraqi forces have been working for nearly two weeks to enter it.



Holly Williams, who has been traveling with the Iraqi fighters along the front lines, reports from Baghdad.

