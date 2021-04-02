2021/04/02 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq News

Battle for Tikrit: U.S.



joins forces with Iraqi army to fight ISIS - CBS News

U.S.-led airstrikes targeted ISIS vehicles, heavy weapons and fighting positions around Tikrit.



In Iraq, the U.S.



is fighting on the same side as Shiite militias, who've been helping the Iraqi army to kick ISIS out of Tikrit.



But as Holly Williams reports, those militias aren't happy with America's involvement.

