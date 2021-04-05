UAE announces $3bn Investment in Iraq

2021/04/05 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a $3-billion investment in Iraq, with the aims of strengthening economic and investment relations, creating new opportunities for cooperation and partnership and advancing developmental growth to support the Iraqi people.The initiative was announced following Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's official visit to the UAE […]

