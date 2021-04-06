UNDP and swisspeace Building a Peaceful Iraq

2021/04/06 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Building a peaceful Iraq: New MoU between UNDP Iraq and swisspeace signed A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Iraq and swisspeace, to strengthen efforts for peacebuilding and social cohesion in Iraq.The MoU provides a framework for collaboration and secures a two-year partnership between UNDP Iraq […]

