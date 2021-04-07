The Station partners with Zain Iraq

2021/04/07 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship is announcing its strategic partnership with Iraq's leading telecommunications company, Zain Iraq.This cooperation was brought out of a pressing need for collective cooperation amongst stakeholders; a vision both parties mutually share.Zain's expertise across the Middle East working on youth development coupled with The Station's great access to a […]

