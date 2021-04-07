AgileBlue, a Cybersecurity Service Provider, Adds Key Executives And Raises Capital Amid Tremendous Growth

2021/04/07 | 18:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AgileBlue, a cybersecurity technology and security operations center service provider, adds key executives and raises capital amid tremendous growth.

Growing a business is easier when you are laser focused on customers, building a talented leadership team and offer a product in high demand.”

— Tony Pietrocola

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileBlue has raised capital from a group of experienced private equity and venture capital investors to expand its technology and team.



The company is growing its Security Operations Center (SOC) as-a-service and software offering to defend its rapidly increasing client base against advanced security threats.

AgileBlue has added fifteen global channel partners, tripled its install base, and added key executives to its senior leadership team.

AgileBlue continues to gain partnerships across the globe.



The company has added key partners in North America, South America, Europe, India, and Australia.



As leaders in managed breach detection, AgileBlue offers their partners a white-label SOC platform built on innovative user behavior analytics and machine learning to detect indicators of attack before a breach occurs.



Partners are able to offer a critical cyber technology with high margins and recurring revenue.

To facilitate this growth, AgileBlue raised capital from a blue-chip investor and added to its leadership team.



Kevin MacDonald, former founder and CEO of Black Mountain Systems (now Allvue), has joined the board of directors on behalf of the investor group.



AgileBlue also welcomes three new members to its executive leadership team, Micheal Golz, Gillian Sweny and William Descent.



Golz joins AgileBlue as its Global Director of Channel Business from Perch Security.



Golz brings with him a vast knowledge of the cybersecurity industry and passion to lead the AgileBlue sales team.



Sweny joins the team as Director of Marketing.



She brings more than 10 years of experience in the digital marketing space.



Descent joins as the Global Director of Sales where he spent the last few years as a sales leader at Perch Security.

Joe Marquette, AgileBlue CEO, commented “Raising capital from a distinguished group of experienced investors and operators adds more than just capital.



We gained a strong investment team with the experience of having built software, teams and businesses dedicated to serving their clients’ most critical needs while navigating rapid global growth.”

“Growing a business is easier when you are laser focused on customers, building a talented leadership team and offer a product in high demand.



I am beyond thrilled to add this incredible talent to our global leadership team,” said Tony Pietrocola, president of AgileBlue.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a managed breach detection company with an Autonomous SOC-as-a-Service for 24x7 monitoring, detection and guided response for cloud, digital infrastructures and applications.

###

Gillian SwenyAgileBlue+1 814-490-5964gsweny@agileblue.comVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

April 07, 2021, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release