Iraqi Kurdistan sticks with AstraZeneca Vaccine

2021/04/10 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adam Lucente for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's Kurdistan region sticks with AstraZeneca vaccine, reports no issues Kurdish authorities say they will continue administering the vaccine following the European Union's conclusion that blood clots should be listed […]

